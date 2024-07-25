On The Aisle: ‘Cody Fry’
Tom Alvarez, a well-known contributor, shared his top picks for upcoming events in the “On the Aisle” segment.
She’s Got Soul: Capathia Jenkins
- Date: July 26
- Location: Symphony on the Prairie
- Details: Capathia Jenkins will perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. More information can be found at indianapolissymphony.org.
Cody Fry
- Date: July 27
- Location: Symphony on the Prairie
- Details: Cody Fry will take the stage with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Check out indianapolissymphony.org for details.
Lizzie
- Dates: August 1-11
- Location: Summer Stock Stage at Eclipse
- Details: This exciting show is hosted by Phoenix Theatre. Visit phoenixtheatre.org for more information.
Group Bembe and Son de Esquina
- Date: July 26
- Location: The Alley
- Details: Enjoy vibrant performances by Group Bembe and Son de Esquina. Find out more at thecabaret.org.
Laughing Matters Featuring Laura Schlesinger
- Date: July 26
- Location: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Details: Experience a night of comedy with Laura Schlesinger. More details are available at butlerartscenter.org.
Jane Monheit
- Date: August 7
- Location: The Jazz Kitchen
- Details: Jazz fans can enjoy a performance by Jane Monheit. Visit thejazzkitchen.com for more information.
To read Tom Alvarez’s reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates. You can also listen to his podcast, “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available wherever you find your podcasts.