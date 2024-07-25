On The Aisle: ‘Cody Fry’

Tom Alvarez, a well-known contributor, shared his top picks for upcoming events in the “On the Aisle” segment.

She’s Got Soul: Capathia Jenkins

Date : July 26

: July 26 Location : Symphony on the Prairie

: Symphony on the Prairie Details: Capathia Jenkins will perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. More information can be found at indianapolissymphony.org.

Cody Fry

Date : July 27

: July 27 Location : Symphony on the Prairie

: Symphony on the Prairie Details: Cody Fry will take the stage with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Check out indianapolissymphony.org for details.

Lizzie

Dates : August 1-11

: August 1-11 Location : Summer Stock Stage at Eclipse

: Summer Stock Stage at Eclipse Details: This exciting show is hosted by Phoenix Theatre. Visit phoenixtheatre.org for more information.

Group Bembe and Son de Esquina

Date : July 26

: July 26 Location : The Alley

: The Alley Details: Enjoy vibrant performances by Group Bembe and Son de Esquina. Find out more at thecabaret.org.

Laughing Matters Featuring Laura Schlesinger

Date : July 26

: July 26 Location : Clowes Memorial Hall

: Clowes Memorial Hall Details: Experience a night of comedy with Laura Schlesinger. More details are available at butlerartscenter.org.

Jane Monheit

Date : August 7

: August 7 Location : The Jazz Kitchen

: The Jazz Kitchen Details: Jazz fans can enjoy a performance by Jane Monheit. Visit thejazzkitchen.com for more information.

