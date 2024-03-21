Search
On The Aisle: ‘Driving Miss Daisy’

by: Divine Triplett
Join Tom Alvarez, contributor to On The Aisle, as he shares his top picks for upcoming events:

  1. And I Will Follow
    Dates: March 21 – April 7
    Venue: Phoenix Theatre
    Website: phoenixtheatre.org
  2. Driving Miss Daisy
    Dates: March 21 – 30
    Venue: Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
    Website: yhecenterpresents.org
  3. Croce Plays Croce: 50th Anniversary Tour
    Date: March 30
    Venue: The Palladium
    Website: thecenterpresents.org
  4. Frida…A self portrait
    Dates: Through April 7
    Venue: Indiana Repertory Theatre
    Website: irtlive.com
  5. Music For All Jazz Band of America
    Date: March 23
    Venue: Schrott Arts Center
    Website: butlerartscenter.org
  6. Gilberto Santa Rosa
    Date: March 24
    Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
    Website: butlerartscenter.org

For more insights, reviews, and interviews, visit Tom’s website at tomalvarez.studio and follow him on social media. Don’t miss out on his podcast, “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available on WISH-TV platforms.

