On The Aisle: Frozen The Broadway Musical

Join us this week on “On The Aisle” as we bring you the latest updates on some exciting events happening in Indianapolis.

First up, Disney’s beloved musical “Frozen” is making its way to the Old National Centre from November 16th to 26th. If you’re a fan of Motown classics, don’t miss “A Motown Christmas” at The Palladium on November 16th, featuring soulful holiday tunes.

For a touch of culture and tradition, catch the Vienna Boys Choir at The Palladium on November 25th, where their angelic voices will captivate your soul.

Theater enthusiasts, hurry to see “The Lion in Winter” at Shelton Auditorium, running through November 19th, and “The Body” at Phoenix Theatre, also ending on November 19th.

Plus, experience the timeless story of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre until November 19th.

Get your tickets now and make the most of these fantastic entertainment options in Indianapolis!