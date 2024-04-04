On The Aisle: ‘Hadestown’ and more!
Check out Tom Alvarez’s latest theater picks for April 4th through 24th:
- Hadestown
- Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
- When: Through April 7
- Website: indianapolis.broadway.com
- Ray Chen
- Where: The Palladium
- When: April 4 – 6
- Website: thecenterpresents.org
- Tchaikovsky First Piano Concerto
- Where: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- When: April 4 – 6
- Website: indianapolissymphony.org
- The Play That Goes Wrong
- Where: Constellation Theatre
- When: April 11-14
- Website: constellation.org
- Frida…A self portrait
- Where: Indiana Repertory Theatre
- When: Through April 7
- Website: irtlive.com
- And I Will Follow
- Where: Phoenix Theatre
- When: Through April 7
- Website: phoenixtheatre.org
For more of Tom’s reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on social media.
Don’t forget to tune in to his podcast, “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available wherever you listen to podcasts.