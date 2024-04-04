On The Aisle: ‘Hadestown’ and more!

Check out Tom Alvarez’s latest theater picks for April 4th through 24th:

Hadestown Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

When: Through April 7

Website: indianapolis.broadway.com Ray Chen Where: The Palladium

When: April 4 – 6

Website: thecenterpresents.org Tchaikovsky First Piano Concerto Where: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

When: April 4 – 6

Website: indianapolissymphony.org The Play That Goes Wrong Where: Constellation Theatre

When: April 11-14

Website: constellation.org Frida…A self portrait Where: Indiana Repertory Theatre

When: Through April 7

Website: irtlive.com And I Will Follow Where: Phoenix Theatre

When: Through April 7

Website: phoenixtheatre.org

