Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

On The Aisle: ‘Hadestown’ and more!

On The Aisle: Hadestown

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Check out Tom Alvarez’s latest theater picks for April 4th through 24th:

  1. Hadestown
    • Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
    • When: Through April 7
    • Website: indianapolis.broadway.com
  2. Ray Chen
    • Where: The Palladium
    • When: April 4 – 6
    • Website: thecenterpresents.org
  3. Tchaikovsky First Piano Concerto
    • Where: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
    • When: April 4 – 6
    • Website: indianapolissymphony.org
  4. The Play That Goes Wrong
    • Where: Constellation Theatre
    • When: April 11-14
    • Website: constellation.org
  5. Frida…A self portrait
    • Where: Indiana Repertory Theatre
    • When: Through April 7
    • Website: irtlive.com
  6. And I Will Follow
    • Where: Phoenix Theatre
    • When: Through April 7
    • Website: phoenixtheatre.org

For more of Tom’s reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on social media.

Don’t forget to tune in to his podcast, “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis getting...
Life.Style.Live! /
Kennedy King Memorial Initiative: Paying...
News /
Lilly Boys & Girls Club:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Bev Hartig Foundation: Raising money...
Life.Style.Live! /
Finding Faith: Filmmaker steps into...
News /
Jackson Hewitt: Don’t wait to...
Life.Style.Live! /
Say ‘I do’ with Premier...
Life.Style.Live! /
Golden Steps ABA: Changing the...
Life.Style.Live! /