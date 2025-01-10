On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Indianapolis arts scene kicks off new year with diverse performances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season may be over, but the Indianapolis arts scene is buzzing with incredible performances to kick off the new year. Tom Alvarez shared his latest recommendations from the Indianapolis arts and entertainment scene.

“Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams poses with Tom Alvarez from “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 10 & 11

Indianapolissymphony.org

Mac McNally

The Palladium

Jan. 10

thecenterpresents.org

Moulin Rouge

Murat Theatre at Old National Center

Jan. 14-19

indianapolis.broadway.com

King James

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Jan. 14-Feb. 9

irtlive.com

The JonBenet Games

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Jan. 9-23

Indyfringe.org

Murder on the Orient Express

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Feb. 9

Beefandboards.com

