26°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
26° Indianapolis

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Indianapolis arts scene kicks off new year with diverse performances

1-10-25 On The Aisle

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season may be over, but the Indianapolis arts scene is buzzing with incredible performances to kick off the new year. Tom Alvarez shared his latest recommendations from the Indianapolis arts and entertainment scene.

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez
“Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams poses with Tom Alvarez from “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 
Jan. 10 & 11 
Indianapolissymphony.org 

Mac McNally 
The Palladium 
Jan. 10 
thecenterpresents.org 

Moulin Rouge 
Murat Theatre at Old National Center 
Jan. 14-19 
indianapolis.broadway.com 

King James 
Indiana Repertory Theatre 
Jan. 14-Feb. 9 
irtlive.com 

The JonBenet Games 
IndyFringe Basile Theatre 
Jan. 9-23 
Indyfringe.org 

Murder on the Orient Express 
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 
Through Feb. 9 
Beefandboards.com 

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also listen to his “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” podcast. Get it wherever you find your podcasts. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Snow-laden streets challenge neighborhoods
Weather Stories /
Inaugural festivities kickoff for incoming...
Political News /
Firefighters race to contain Los...
National News /
Judge who blocked release of...
Political News /
New Orleans attack raises familiar...
National News /
Powerful winter storm that dumped...
Weather Stories /
Some US lawmakers want more...
Education /
Uyghurs detained in Thailand say...
International News /