On The Aisle: ‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’ and so much more

Join us “On The Aisle” as we explore the world of theater and music in Indianapolis.

From September 30 to October 14, don’t miss the Indiana Repertory Theatre’s captivating production of “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.”

For classical music enthusiasts, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Beethoven, Prokofiev & Time for Three” from September 28 to 30, promising an unforgettable auditory experience.

If Motown is your groove, head over to The Palladium on September 28 for “Uptown: Motown Remixed.”

The Belfry Theatre is currently showcasing “How the Other Half Lives” from September 20 to October 1, while the Phoenix Theatre’s “Sanctuary City” runs through September 24.

Lastly, explore the philosophical journey in “Seeking Nietzsche” with the Southbank Theatre Company, also available through September 24 at the Butler Arts Center.

There’s no shortage of artistic experiences to see in Indianapolis this season!