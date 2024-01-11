On the Aisle: ‘Natural Affection’

On the latest episode of “On The Aisle,” the spotlight is on Tom Alvarez, a contributor sharing his top picks for the arts scene as of January 11, 2024.

Among his recommendations is “Natural Affection” by American Lives Theatre, running until January 21 (americanlivestheatre.org). Another standout is “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” at the Indianapolis Repertory Theatre, playing from January 11 to February 4 (Irtlive.com).

Dance enthusiasts won’t want to miss “Divas A – New” by Dance Kaleidoscope, taking place from January 11 to 13 (irtlive.com).

For a musical experience, catch Cody Fry with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on January 12 and 13 (Indianapolissymphony.org). “Menopause The Musical” at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is a must-see comedy running through February 4 (beefandboards.com).

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “An Evening with Sphinx” at Arts for Lawrence on January 17 (Indianapolissymphony.org).

