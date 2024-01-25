On The Aisle: ‘Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret’
On The Aisle: Cirque goes to The Symphony
On The Aisle features Tom Alvarez, a contributor who shares his top picks for upcoming events.
On January 25, The Minutes by American Live Theatre begins its run on February 11, offering a captivating experience.
Cirque Goes to the Symphony, presented by Carmel Symphony Orchestra, is set for January 27, promising a delightful musical extravaganza.
On February 3, The Palladium hosts Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro in “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.”
For theater enthusiasts, “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Clowes Hall runs until January 28, while the Indianapolis Repertory Theatre presents “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” until February 4.
The Indianapolis Symphony celebrates “The Music of John Struss” on February 2 & 3.
