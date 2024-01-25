Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

On The Aisle: ‘Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret’

On The Aisle: Cirque goes to The Symphony

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

On The Aisle features Tom Alvarez, a contributor who shares his top picks for upcoming events.

On January 25, The Minutes by American Live Theatre begins its run on February 11, offering a captivating experience.

Cirque Goes to the Symphony, presented by Carmel Symphony Orchestra, is set for January 27, promising a delightful musical extravaganza.

On February 3, The Palladium hosts Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro in “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.”

For theater enthusiasts, “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Clowes Hall runs until January 28, while the Indianapolis Repertory Theatre presents “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” until February 4.

The Indianapolis Symphony celebrates “The Music of John Struss” on February 2 & 3.

To stay updated, check out Tom’s reviews, previews, and interviews on tomalvarez.studio, and don’t miss his podcast, “On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available on various platforms.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

How to make white chicken...
Life.Style.Live! /
Mainstream: Combining rock, funk, and...
Life.Style.Live! /
Easy steps for winter fitness
Life.Style.Live! /
The Rideshare Queen: From the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Best selling author Brad Taylor...
Life.Style.Live! /
BIBIBOP talks about gluten-free kitchen...
Life.Style.Live! /
Zerorez Indianapolis: Experts in the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Taylor’s Bakery: Celebrating National Pie...
Life.Style.Live! /