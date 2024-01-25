On The Aisle: ‘Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret’

On The Aisle: Cirque goes to The Symphony

On The Aisle features Tom Alvarez, a contributor who shares his top picks for upcoming events.

On January 25, The Minutes by American Live Theatre begins its run on February 11, offering a captivating experience.

Cirque Goes to the Symphony, presented by Carmel Symphony Orchestra, is set for January 27, promising a delightful musical extravaganza.

On February 3, The Palladium hosts Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro in “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.”

For theater enthusiasts, “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Clowes Hall runs until January 28, while the Indianapolis Repertory Theatre presents “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” until February 4.

The Indianapolis Symphony celebrates “The Music of John Struss” on February 2 & 3.

To stay updated, check out Tom’s reviews, previews, and interviews on tomalvarez.studio, and don’t miss his podcast, “On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available on various platforms.