On The Aisle picks for fall 2024

Tom Alvarez, host of On The Aisle, shared his top picks for upcoming performances in Indianapolis. Here’s what you can look forward to:

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Indiana Repertory Theatre runs from September 19 to October 13. For tickets, visit irtlive.com.

An Evening with Ashley Brown will be performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Pops on September 20 and 21. Get tickets at indianapolissymphony.org.

Venzago Returns with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on October 4 and 5. Tickets are also available at indianapolissymphony.org.

Nick Carter brings his Who I Am Tour to The Palladium on September 26. Visit thecenterpresents.org for details.

Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago and More will be at The Palladium on September 17. Tickets at thecenterpresents.org.

Ring of Fire, celebrating Johnny Cash, will be performed at Actors Theatre of Indiana from September 19 to 29. Tickets available at thecenterpresents.org.

For more reviews, previews, and interviews, visit Tom’s site at tomalvarez.studio and follow him on social media. You can also catch his On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.