On the Aisle Picks with Tom Alvarez: ‘Lanista,’ ‘Star Spangled Symphony,’ ‘All The Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute’

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Lanista

Catalyst Repertory

June 30 – July 10

Indyfringe.org

Star Spangled Symphony

Symphony on the Prairie

July 1-4

indianapolissymphony.org

All The Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

July 9

feinsteinahc.com

Bed Play

The District Theatre

July 1-10

Indydistricttheatre.org

Big Gay 4th

The Park at The Phoenix

July 4

Phoenixtheare.org

Home Again: A Tribute to James Taylor

Symphony on the Prairie

July 9

indianapolissymphony.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.