On the Aisle Picks with Tom Alvarez: ‘Lanista,’ ‘Star Spangled Symphony,’ ‘All The Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute’

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Lanista
- Catalyst Repertory
- June 30 – July 10
- Indyfringe.org
Star Spangled Symphony
- Symphony on the Prairie
- July 1-4
- indianapolissymphony.org
All The Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute
- Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael
- July 9
- feinsteinahc.com
Bed Play
- The District Theatre
- July 1-10
- Indydistricttheatre.org
Big Gay 4th
- The Park at The Phoenix
- July 4
- Phoenixtheare.org
Home Again: A Tribute to James Taylor
- Symphony on the Prairie
- July 9
- indianapolissymphony.com
