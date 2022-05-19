Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle: Spring arts events from Tom Alvarez

by: Meghan Stratton
Spring arts season is officially in season across Indiana! Tom Alvarez, fine arts expert and creator of On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez, joined us to preview several upcoming shoes across Indianapolis.

  • Something Rotten 
  • Music Moves 
    • Dance Kaleidoscope and Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra 
    • May 20 – 22 
    • dancekal.org 
  • Steel Magnolias 
    • Indiana Repertory Theatre 
    • Through June 5 
    • irtlive.com 

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio.  Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. 

