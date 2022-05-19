On the Aisle: Spring arts events from Tom Alvarez

Spring arts season is officially in season across Indiana! Tom Alvarez, fine arts expert and creator of On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez, joined us to preview several upcoming shoes across Indianapolis.
- No Aids, No Maids
- Phoenix Theatre
- April 22- May 22
- phoenixtheatre.org
- Greetings From Worlds Old & New
- Indianapolis symphony Orchestra
- May 20 & 21
- indianapolissymphony.org
- Hoagy By The Carmichael
- Indiana Wind Symphony
- May 22
- thecenterpresents.org
- Something Rotten
- Footlite Musicals
- Through May 29
- footlite.org
- Music Moves
- Dance Kaleidoscope and Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
- May 20 – 22
- dancekal.org
- Steel Magnolias
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through June 5
- irtlive.com
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.