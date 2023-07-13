On The Aisle: The Music of Abba

On The Aisle, hosted by Tom Alvarez, provides a delightful glimpse into the vibrant world of theater and musical performances. In the upcoming episodes, viewers can expect a diverse range of shows and events to explore. One highlight is “The Music of ABBA” presented by Symphony on the Prairie. Taking place on June 14 and 15, this concert will immerse audiences in the timeless and infectious tunes of the iconic Swedish group. To experience the magic of ABBA’s music combined with the enchanting ambiance of an outdoor symphony, visit the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s website at indianapolissymphony.org.

Another exciting production to look forward to is “Trollius & Cressida, The Musical” by the Southbank Theatre Company. Running from July 13 to 23, this theatrical adaptation brings a fresh and creative twist to Shakespeare’s classic play. With compelling performances and captivating music, this production promises to entertain and engage audiences. To secure your tickets for this unique rendition, visit butlerartscenter.org.

Additionally, viewers can indulge in the spectacular “Sophisticated Ladies” at the Beef & Board Dinner Theatre. From July 14 to August 20, this musical extravaganza pays homage to the legendary Duke Ellington. Audiences will be treated to a night filled with jazz, swing, and soul-stirring performances. To reserve your seats for an unforgettable evening of music and dining, head to beefandboards.com.

Other exciting shows featured on On The Aisle include “Josephine: A Musical Cabaret” at The District Theatre, running through July 16, and “Chicago: A Drag Parody Cabaret” at The District Theatre, taking place from July 30 to 23. Additionally, Claude McNeal Productions presents “Songs for a New World” from July 21 to 23, offering an immersive experience filled with powerful music and storytelling. To explore the wide array of theatrical experiences and find more information on these shows, visit the respective websites mentioned above.