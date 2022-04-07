Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle: Tom Alvarez previews Indianapolis arts events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tom Alzarez joined us today to preview several spring events in Indianapolis! Here are his picks:

Beethoven’s 9th

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

April 8 & 9

indianapolissymphony.org

Las Cafeteras

The Palladium

April 8

thecenterpresents.com

Pippin

Marian University Theatre

April 7-10

marian.edu/tickets

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro

The Cabaret

April 8 & 9

thecabaret.org

Stomp

Clowes Memorial Hall

April 8 & 9

butlerartscenter.org

Hello Dolly

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through May 14

beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.