Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle: Tom Alvarez previews Indianapolis arts events

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tom Alzarez joined us today to preview several spring events in Indianapolis! Here are his picks:

Beethoven’s 9th 

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 

April 8 & 9 

indianapolissymphony.org

 

Las Cafeteras 

The Palladium 

April 8 

thecenterpresents.com

Pippin 

Marian University Theatre 

April 7-10 

marian.edu/tickets 

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro 

The Cabaret 

April 8 & 9 

thecabaret.org 

Stomp 

Clowes Memorial Hall 

April 8 & 9 

butlerartscenter.org 

Hello Dolly 

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 

Through May 14 

beefandboards.com 

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio.  Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fed casting its inflation fight as battle against inequality

News /

Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

International /

Dean at IU law school to step down

News /

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.