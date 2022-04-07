On the Aisle: Tom Alvarez previews Indianapolis arts events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tom Alzarez joined us today to preview several spring events in Indianapolis! Here are his picks:
Beethoven’s 9th
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
April 8 & 9
Las Cafeteras
The Palladium
April 8
Pippin
Marian University Theatre
April 7-10
Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro
The Cabaret
April 8 & 9
Stomp
Clowes Memorial Hall
April 8 & 9
Hello Dolly
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Through May 14
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.