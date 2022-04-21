Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle: Tom Alvarez previews upcoming Indianapolis arts events

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Tom Alvarez joined us today to preview several upcoming arts events in Indy! We can’t wait to see these performances. Here are his picks:

Spotlight 2022 

Clowes Memorial Hall 

April 25 

butlerartscenter.org 

Dear Evan Hansen 

The Murat 

April 26 – May 1 

indianapolis.broadway.com 

The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin 

Indiana Repertory Theatre 

April 27 -May 15 

irtlive.com 

Matilda 

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 

April 29 – May 14 

thecenterpresents.org 

Working, The Musical 

Actors Theatre of Indiana 

April 29 – May 22 

thecenterpresents.org 

Masterworks 5 

Carmel Symphony Orchestra 

April 23 

thecenterpresents.org 

