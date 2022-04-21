On the Aisle: Tom Alvarez previews upcoming Indianapolis arts events

Tom Alvarez joined us today to preview several upcoming arts events in Indy! We can’t wait to see these performances. Here are his picks:
Spotlight 2022
Clowes Memorial Hall
April 25
butlerartscenter.org
Dear Evan Hansen
The Murat
April 26 – May 1
indianapolis.broadway.com
The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin
Indiana Repertory Theatre
April 27 -May 15
irtlive.com
Matilda
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
April 29 – May 14
thecenterpresents.org
Working, The Musical
Actors Theatre of Indiana
April 29 – May 22
thecenterpresents.org
Masterworks 5
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
April 23
thecenterpresents.org