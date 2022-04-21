Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle: Tom Alvarez previews upcoming Indianapolis arts events

Tom Alvarez joined us today to preview several upcoming arts events in Indy! We can’t wait to see these performances. Here are his picks:

Spotlight 2022

Clowes Memorial Hall

April 25

butlerartscenter.org

Dear Evan Hansen

The Murat

April 26 – May 1

indianapolis.broadway.com

The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin

Indiana Repertory Theatre

April 27 -May 15

irtlive.com

Matilda

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

April 29 – May 14

thecenterpresents.org

Working, The Musical

Actors Theatre of Indiana

April 29 – May 22

thecenterpresents.org

Masterworks 5

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

April 23

thecenterpresents.org