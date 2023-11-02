On The Aisle: Upcoming performances and events in the Indy arts scene

Join Tom Alvarez, a contributor for On The Aisle, as he highlights the exciting upcoming performances and events in the Indianapolis arts scene.

Mark your calendars for David Foster and Katherine McPhee’s performance at The Palladium on November 4th, a night of enchanting music you won’t want to miss.

Liz Callaway graces the stage with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on November 10th and 11th, promising a captivating musical experience.

On November 11th, the Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents “Master Works 2: Veteran’s Day Salute” for a patriotic celebration. Be sure to catch “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at The Cat from November 3rd to 19th, offering a delightful family-friendly theatrical adventure.

On November 8th, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra combines the worlds of Kendrick Lamar and Stravinsky for a one-of-a-kind musical fusion.

Lastly, “The Body” takes center stage at the Phoenix Theatre from November 11th to 19th, offering a thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Get ready for a season filled with artistic excellence and entertainment in Indianapolis!