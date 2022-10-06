Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Carmel Symphony Orchestra, ‘Rent,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!,’ ‘Leading Men of Broadway,’ more  

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

Carmel Symphony Orchestra 

Rent 

Leading Men of Broadway 

Tick, Tick…Boom! 

Santiago Fontana 

Sense & Sensibility 

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

