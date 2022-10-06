On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Carmel Symphony Orchestra, ‘Rent,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!,’ ‘Leading Men of Broadway,’ more  

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
- The Palladium
- Oct. 8
- Thecenterpresents.org
Rent
- Tarkington Theatre
- Oct. 7 – 22
- Thecenterpresents.org
Leading Men of Broadway
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Oct. 7 & 8
- Indianapolisymphonony.org
Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Phoenix Theatre
- Through Oct. 30
- Phoenixtheatre.org
Santiago Fontana
- The Cabaret
- Oct. 7 & 8
- Thecabaret.org
Sense & Sensibility
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through Oct. 9
- Irtlive.org
