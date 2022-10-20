On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Celebrating 10-years, ‘Anastasia,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!,’ ‘Disney’s Hocus Pocus,’ more

It’s officially our 10th year of going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment!
Anastasia
- Old National Centre
- Through Oct. 23
- indianapolis.broadway.com
Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Phoenix Theatre
- Through Oct. 30
- phoenixtheatre.org
Southbank Theatre Company Benefit
- Mud Creek Barn Theatre’
- Oct. 22
- sounthbanktheatre.org
Disney’s Hocus Pocus
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Oct. 22 & 23
- indianapolisymphonony.org
The Chinese Lady
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through Nov. 6
- irtlive.org
Carmina Burana
- Dance Kaleidoscope
- Oct. 30-23
- irtlive.org
To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.