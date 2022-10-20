Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Celebrating 10-years, ‘Anastasia,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!,’ ‘Disney’s Hocus Pocus,’ more

It’s officially our 10th year of going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment!

Anastasia

Old National Centre

Through Oct. 23

indianapolis.broadway.com

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Phoenix Theatre

Through Oct. 30

phoenixtheatre.org

Southbank Theatre Company Benefit

Mud Creek Barn Theatre’

Oct. 22

sounthbanktheatre.org

Disney’s Hocus Pocus

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 22 & 23

indianapolisymphonony.org

The Chinese Lady

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Nov. 6

irtlive.org

Carmina Burana

Dance Kaleidoscope

Oct. 30-23

irtlive.org

