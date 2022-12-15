On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Elf,’ ‘Merry Christmas With Love,’ ‘The Nutcracker’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Elf
- Constellation Stage & Screen
- Dec.15-31
- seeconstellation.org
Merry Christmas With Love
- Indianapolis Mens Chorus
- Dec. 16 & 17
- Indianapolismenschorus.org
The Nutcracker
- Indianapolis Ballet
- Dec. 16-18
- Indyballet.org
Yuletide Celebration
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Through Dec. 23
- Indianapolissymphony.org
Christmas Carol
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through Dec. 23-Chum
- iritlive.org
Festival of Carols
- Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
- Through Dec.18
- Indychoir.org
