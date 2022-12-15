Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Elf,’ ‘Merry Christmas With Love,’ ‘The Nutcracker’ more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

Elf 

Merry Christmas With Love 

The Nutcracker 

Yuletide Celebration 

Christmas Carol 

Festival of Carols 

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Stay Fit with Firefighter Tim: Holiday music inspired workout

Life.Style.Live! /

Latin musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit prepares Carne Asada

Life.Style.Live! /

Bargersville police find body in pond

Local /

Goodbye Randall and Sweet Escape Cake Company

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.