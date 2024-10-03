On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Indianapolis fall arts season in full swing

Tom Alvarez shared his latest recommendations for the arts and entertainment scene in Indianapolis. With the fall season in full swing, Alvarez highlighted several key events that arts enthusiasts won’t want to miss. He emphasized that there’s no shortage of activities, stating, “If you say there’s nothing to do in Indianapolis, you’re living under a rock.”

One of the major highlights is “Kinky Boots,” running at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre from Oct. 4-9. Alvarez praised the production, calling it “uplifting” and a show that promotes tolerance. He also mentioned that the actor playing the drag artist in the production has performed the role several times, adding to the show’s quality. Tickets are available at civictheatre.org.

Another notable event is a collaboration between the Carmel Symphony Orchestra and the Indianapolis Opera, performing Beethoven and Liszt at the Palladium. This one-night-only performance will take place on Oct. 5, with tickets available at thecenterpresents.org.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will also be performing “Rhapsody in Blue,” celebrating its 100th anniversary on Oct. 11-12. Tickets for this performance can be found on the Indianapolis Symphony website at indianapolissymphonyorchestra.org.

Alvarez also discussed his other arts picks, which can be found right here on lifestylelive.tv, along with his weekly podcast. This week, his podcast features a filmmaker and actors from the indie film “Dirty Laundry,” which was shot in Indianapolis. Future episodes will include a podcast interview with Alvarez himself. For more reviews and interviews, listeners can visit tomalvarez.studio..