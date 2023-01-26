Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: January arts events

Tom’s picks to finish up January:

The Mavericks, The Palladium, Jan. 27, thecenterpresents.org

Spotlight on ISO Musicians, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Jan.27 & 28, Indianapolissymphony.org

Wild Horses, Phoenix Theatre, Feb. 3 – March 5, Phoenixtheatre.org

The Music of Earth Wind & Fire, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 28, thecenterpresents.org

Flyin’ West, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Through Feb. 4, Irtlive.com

Heroes of the Fourth Turning, American Lives Theatre, Through Jan. 13 – 28, indyfringe.org

