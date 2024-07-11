‘On the Aisle’ with Tom Alvarez: July events

Welcome to this edition of “On the Aisle.” This month, a lot is happening in the arts and culture scene in Indianapolis. Here are some of the highlights:

Songbook Academy at The Palladium

From July 11-13, The Palladium will host the Songbook Academy. This event celebrates the Great American Songbook, bringing together young talents from across the country. For more information, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Disco Fever at Symphony on the Prairie

Get ready to dance! Disco Fever hits Symphony on the Prairie on July 12 and 13. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will play all your favorite disco hits. Don’t miss it! Tickets are available at indianapolissymphony.org.

Legally Blonde at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

From July 11 to August 25, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Legally Blonde.” This fun and upbeat musical is perfect for a summer night out. For tickets and more details, visit beefandboards.com.

The Best of John Williams at Symphony on the Prairie

On July 19 and 20, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform the best music by John Williams. Hear your favorite scores from movies like “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.” Get your tickets at indianapolissymphony.org.

White City Murders at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

From July 19-26, the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre presents “White City Murders.” This thrilling play is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Find out more at phoenixtheatre.org.

Catch “Bigfoot Runs the World” at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre from July 19-28. This unique show is part of the IndyFringe Festival. For tickets and information, visit indyfringe.org.

For reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio.