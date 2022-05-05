Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Matilda,’ ‘Listen to Your Mother,’ ‘The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Listen To Your Mother

Arts for Lawrence Theatre

May 5

info@artsforlawrence.org

Michael Feinstein & Sandi Patty

The Palladium

May 7

thecenterpresents.org

Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

May 6 & 7

indianapolissymphony.org

The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through May 15

irtlive.com

Matilda

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Through May 14

thecenterpresents.org

Working, The Musical

Actors Theatre of Indiana

April 29 – May 22

thecenterpresents.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.