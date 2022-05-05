Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Matilda,’ ‘Listen to Your Mother,’ ‘The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin,’ more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

Listen To Your Mother 

Michael Feinstein & Sandi Patty 

Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances 

The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin 

Matilda 

Working, The Musical 

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio.  Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How ReJoyce Financial can help you invest, grow your money

Life.Style.Live! /

Former Indiana journalist releases new book, ‘If They Only Knew’

Life.Style.Live! /

Show off your racing spirit with ‘500 Fashions,’ ‘500 Spectacle of Homes’

Life.Style.Live! /

Important advice every mother should know for a healthier home

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.