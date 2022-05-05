On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Matilda,’ ‘Listen to Your Mother,’ ‘The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Listen To Your Mother
- Arts for Lawrence Theatre
- May 5
- info@artsforlawrence.org
Michael Feinstein & Sandi Patty
- The Palladium
- May 7
- thecenterpresents.org
Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- May 6 & 7
- indianapolissymphony.org
The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through May 15
- irtlive.com
Matilda
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
- Through May 14
- thecenterpresents.org
Working, The Musical
- Actors Theatre of Indiana
- April 29 – May 22
- thecenterpresents.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.