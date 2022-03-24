On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Ray Charles On My Mind,’ Vaness Williams concert

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
The Reclamation of Madison Hemmings
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- March 25 – April 16
- irtlive.org
Mean Girls
- The Murat
- March 29 – April 3
- Indianapolisbroadway.com
Vanessa Williams
- The Palladium
- April 1
- thecenterpresents.org
Wait Until Dark
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
- March 25 – April 16
- thecenterpresents.org
Ray Charles On My Mind
- The Palladium
- March 26
- Thecenterpresents.org
Exodus
- Gregory Handcock Dance Company
- April 7-9
- Thecenterpresents.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.