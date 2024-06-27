On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Must-see shows
Tom Alvarez is here to share his top picks for shows you shouldn’t miss. Let’s dive into Tom’s recommendations for the week of June 27, 2024.
Tom’s On the Aisle Picks:
- The Music Man
- Venue: Eclipse S
- Dates: June 26-30
- More Info: phoenixtheatre.org
- Description: Enjoy this classic musical that tells the story of a charming con artist and his plans to swindle a small town.
- Star Spangled Symphony
- Venue: Conner Prairie
- Dates: July 3-5
- More Info: indianapolissymphony.org
- Description: Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
- The Three Arrests of Frances Farmer
- Venue: Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center
- Date: June 29
- More Info: phoenixtheatre.org
- Description: Watch the dramatic story of Frances Farmer, a talented actress who faced many struggles in her life.
- Spray
- Venue: American Lives Theatre
- Dates: Through June 3
- More Info: phoenixtheatre.org
- Description: Dive into this powerful play that explores important social issues.
- Wizard of Oz
- Venue: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
- Dates: Through July 7
- More Info: beefandboards.com
- Description: Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion on their journey to the Emerald City in this beloved musical.
Stay Connected with Tom Alvarez: To read Tom’s reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
You can also listen to his podcast, “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” available wherever you find your podcasts.