On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Must-see shows

Tom Alvarez is here to share his top picks for shows you shouldn’t miss. Let’s dive into Tom’s recommendations for the week of June 27, 2024.

Tom’s On the Aisle Picks:

The Music Man Venue: Eclipse S

Eclipse S Dates: June 26-30

June 26-30 More Info: phoenixtheatre.org

phoenixtheatre.org Description: Enjoy this classic musical that tells the story of a charming con artist and his plans to swindle a small town. Star Spangled Symphony Venue: Conner Prairie

Conner Prairie Dates: July 3-5

July 3-5 More Info: indianapolissymphony.org

indianapolissymphony.org Description: Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. The Three Arrests of Frances Farmer Venue: Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center Date: June 29

June 29 More Info: phoenixtheatre.org

phoenixtheatre.org Description: Watch the dramatic story of Frances Farmer, a talented actress who faced many struggles in her life. Spray Venue: American Lives Theatre

American Lives Theatre Dates: Through June 3

Through June 3 More Info: phoenixtheatre.org

phoenixtheatre.org Description: Dive into this powerful play that explores important social issues. Wizard of Oz Venue: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Dates: Through July 7

Through July 7 More Info: beefandboards.com

beefandboards.com Description: Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion on their journey to the Emerald City in this beloved musical.

