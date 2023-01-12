Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: New Year New Arts

Tom’s On the Aisle Picks For January

Flyin’ West

Indiana Repertory Theatre – Jan. 13 – Feb. 4

irtlive.com

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

American Lives Theatre – Jan. 13 – 28

indyfringe.org

Love/Sick

Theatre Unchained – Jan. 13 – 21

artsforlawrence.org

Indextiguishable

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra – Jan. 14 & 15

Indianpolissymphony.org

We Know Things Now: Seniors on Sondheim

The Cabaret – Jan. 20

Homepage | Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Post-Democracy

Storefront Theatre – Jan. 13-29

storefrontindy.com

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram