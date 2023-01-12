Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: New Year New Arts

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

Tom’s On the Aisle Picks For January

Flyin’ West 

Indiana Repertory Theatre – Jan. 13 – Feb. 4 

irtlive.com 

Heroes of the Fourth Turning 

American Lives Theatre – Jan. 13 – 28 

indyfringe.org 

Love/Sick  

Theatre Unchained – Jan. 13 – 21 

artsforlawrence.org 

Indextiguishable 

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra – Jan. 14 & 15 

Indianpolissymphony.org 

We Know Things Now: Seniors on Sondheim 

The Cabaret – Jan. 20 

Homepage | Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 

Post-Democracy 

Storefront Theatre – Jan. 13-29 

storefrontindy.com

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Demonstrators protest NCAA’s transgender athlete inclusion

National /

Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head

Indiana News /

Conservative group hopes to derail Daniels’ US Senate bid

Politics /

Get rid of your old appliances with Indy Pick Up

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.