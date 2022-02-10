On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Piaf! The Show,’ ’39 Steps,’ ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Danzel Sinclaire
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Feb. 11 & 12
- indianapolissymphony.org
Piaf! The Show
- The Palladium
- Feb. 10
- thecenterpresents.org
Pillowman
- IndyFringe Basile Theatre
- Feb. 11 – 20
- indyfringe.org
39 Steps
- Tarkington Civic Theatre
- Through Feb. 19
- thecenterpresents.org
Fahrenheit 451
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through Feb. 20
- irtlive.org
Love Bird
- Phoenix Theatre
- Through Feb. 20
- phoenixtheatre.org
To read Alvarez’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.