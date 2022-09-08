Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ ‘Nunsense,’ more ‘Profession’

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Nunsense

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Sept. 9 – 25

actorstheatre.org

Profession

Southbank Theatre Company

Sept. 15-25

southbanktheatre.org

Sense & Sensibility

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Sept. 14 – Oct. 9

irtlive.org

Jimmy Vaugh

Tarkington Theatre

Sept. 9

thecenterpresents.org

IVCI Opening Ceremonies

Central Library

Sept. 9

ivci@violin.org

The Lifespan of a Fact

Presented by the American Lives Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre

Through Sept. 25

Phoenixtheatre.org

