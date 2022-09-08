On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ ‘Nunsense,’ more ‘Profession’  

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Nunsense
- Actors Theatre of Indiana
- Sept. 9 – 25
- actorstheatre.org
Profession
- Southbank Theatre Company
- Sept. 15-25
- southbanktheatre.org
Sense & Sensibility
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Sept. 14 – Oct. 9
- irtlive.org
Jimmy Vaugh
- Tarkington Theatre
- Sept. 9
- thecenterpresents.org
IVCI Opening Ceremonies
- Central Library
- Sept. 9
- ivci@violin.org
The Lifespan of a Fact
- Presented by the American Lives Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre
- Through Sept. 25
- Phoenixtheatre.org
