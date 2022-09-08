Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ ‘Nunsense,’ more ‘Profession’  

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

Nunsense 

Profession  

Sense & Sensibility 

  • Indiana Repertory Theatre 
  • Sept. 14 – Oct. 9 
  • irtlive.org 

Jimmy Vaugh 

IVCI Opening Ceremonies 

The Lifespan of a Fact 

  • Presented by the American Lives Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre
  • Through Sept. 25 
  • Phoenixtheatre.org 

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio.  Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. 

