On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘The Music of ABBA’

Tom Alvarez joined us to share what’s “On The Aisle” in Indianapolis. He highlighted several exciting events happening in the city.

One of the events he mentioned is “The Music of ABBA,” which is part of the Symphony on the Prairie series. This event will take place on August 9 and is hosted by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for music lovers to enjoy ABBA’s hits in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Tom also talked about “One Night of Queen” at Clowes Memorial Hall on August 9. This tribute concert promises to be a thrilling experience for Queen fans, bringing the band’s iconic songs to life.

He didn’t forget to mention the ongoing Indiana State Fair, which features free stages and various attractions. The fair runs through August 18 and offers something for everyone.

Another event to look out for is the “Hip Hop Anthology V” on August 7 at The Alley, followed by a performance by Goldie Ingram & Bashiri on August 9, also at The Alley. These events showcase the vibrant local music scene.

Tom also mentioned the Average White Band performing at The Palladium on August 10. This concert is a must-see for fans of funk and soul music.

To stay updated on the latest reviews, previews, and interviews, Tom recommends visiting his website, tomalvarez.studio. You can also follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Additionally, Tom has a podcast called “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” which you can find wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information on these events and others, visit the respective websites.