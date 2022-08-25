Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: The Phil Collins Experience, Tad Robinson: Live at the Center, Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

The Phil Collins Experience 

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre 

IndyFringe Theatre Festival 

Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder 

Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Experience 

Tad Robinson: Live at the Center 

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio.  Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. 

