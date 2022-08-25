On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: The Phil Collins Experience, Tad Robinson: Live at the Center, Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
The Phil Collins Experience
- Symphony on the Prairie
- Aug. 26
- indianapolissymphony.org
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre
- Tarkington Theatre
- Aug. 26 & 27
- thecenterpresents.org
IndyFringe Theatre Festival
- Through Sept 2
- Indyfringe.org
Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder
- Symphony on the Prairie
- Aug. 27
- indianapolissymphony.org
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Experience
- Symphony on the Prairie
- Sept. 2
- Indianpolissymphony.org
Tad Robinson: Live at the Center
- The Palladium
- Aug. 31
- Thecenterpresents.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.