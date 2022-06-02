Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Upcoming June fine arts events

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Fine arts and media expert Tom Alvarez joined us today to preview several upcoming arts events in Indianapolis. Tom covers both local and national performing arts events on his website tomalvarez.studio. Here are the upcoming shows!

Cabaret 

Michael Cavanaugh 

Oak Island 

New Works: Premiere Performances 

Laughing Matters featuring Colin Jost 

Steel Magnolias 

  • Indiana Repertory Theatre 
  • Now hrough June 5 
  • irtlive.com 

