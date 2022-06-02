Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Upcoming June fine arts events

Fine arts and media expert Tom Alvarez joined us today to preview several upcoming arts events in Indianapolis. Tom covers both local and national performing arts events on his website tomalvarez.studio. Here are the upcoming shows!

Cabaret

Summer Stock Stage

June 2 – 12

Phoenixtheatre.org

Michael Cavanaugh

Indianapolis symphony Orchestra

June 3 & 4

Indianapolissymphony.org

Oak Island

American Lives Theatre

June 2 – 5

Indyfringe.org

New Works: Premiere Performances

Booth Tarkington Theatre

June 4

Thecenterpresents.org

Laughing Matters featuring Colin Jost

Clowes Memorial Hall

June 4

Butlerartscenter.org

Steel Magnolias