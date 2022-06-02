On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Upcoming June fine arts events

Fine arts and media expert Tom Alvarez joined us today to preview several upcoming arts events in Indianapolis. Tom covers both local and national performing arts events on his website tomalvarez.studio. Here are the upcoming shows!
Cabaret
- Summer Stock Stage
- June 2 – 12
- Phoenixtheatre.org
Michael Cavanaugh
- Indianapolis symphony Orchestra
- June 3 & 4
- Indianapolissymphony.org
Oak Island
- American Lives Theatre
- June 2 – 5
- Indyfringe.org
New Works: Premiere Performances
- Booth Tarkington Theatre
- June 4
- Thecenterpresents.org
Laughing Matters featuring Colin Jost
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- June 4
- Butlerartscenter.org
Steel Magnolias
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Now hrough June 5
- irtlive.com