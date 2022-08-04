Life.Style.Live!

Once Upon a Princess brings your favorite characters to life, hiring new talent

It’s an enchanting experience for any child and now their favorite characters can be a part of their big day!

Ashley Jantz of Once Upon a Princess joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with some other familiar faces.

Serving Central Indiana, we are Once Upon a Princess LLC, a character company delivering memories for your child’s event.

​According to the company’s website, “With over EIGHTY character choices, three party packages to pick from as well as over five years of experience, our company can help deliver a memorable party! Imagine the look on your child’s face when they get a visit from one of the characters we offer!”

Once Upon a Princess is also currently hiring new talented faces.

