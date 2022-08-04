Life.Style.Live!

Once Upon a Princess brings your favorite characters to life

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

It’s an enchanting experience for any child and now their favorite characters can be a part of their big day!

Ashley Jantz of Once Upon a Princess joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with some other familiar faces.

Serving Central Indiana, we are Once Upon a Princess LLC, a character company delivering memories for your child’s event.

​According to the company’s website, “With over EIGHTY character choices, three party packages to pick from as well as over five years of experience, our company can help deliver a memorable party! Imagine the look on your child’s face when they get a visit from one of the characters we offer!”

Once Upon a Princess is also currently hiring new talented faces.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gen Con returns to downtown Indianapolis this week

Life.Style.Live! /

Comedian Becky Robinson to perform at Indy’s Old National Centre Saturday

Life.Style.Live! /

This is a great time to be an airline. It’s the worst time to be a passenger

National /

Patty’s Picks: Jim Gaffigan talks new serious film, Indiana roots

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.