One-man show about Paul Robeson comes to The District Theatre tomorrow, serves as fundraiser

He was a legendary singer, athlete, actor and civil rights activist, and soon the story of the icon Paul Robeson will take center stage at The District Theatre as a show and fundraiser for The District Theatre.

Actor Stogie Kenyatta has the honor of playing Paul Robeson and bringing his story to the stage. He’s also the creator of the show who is a man of many talents himself being, an actor, writer, comedian and speaker.

The District Theatre presents, “The World is My Home – The life of Paul Robeson” on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The District Theatre.

There will also be a social mixer with Kenyatta that will serve as a fundraiser at The District Theatre on 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, followed by a performance at 7:30 p.m.

About the Show:

Paul Robeson (1898-1976) was an American bass-baritone concert artist, stage and film actor, and activist who became famous both for his cultural accomplishments and for his global activism, fighting for social justice for Blacks, Jews, Welsh and Spanish workers. He used theater as a vehicle for social change. He was a Rhodes Scholar and played professional football while attending Law School at Columbia. He spoke Russian, Chinese and Arabic……a true Renaissance Man. The performance will be powerful and poignant, heartfelt and humorous.

