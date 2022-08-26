Life.Style.Live!

One of the nation’s biggest cycling events, ‘Momentum Indy,’ happens this weekend

A two-day bicycle festival offering top-level bicycle racers, regular riders, families and fans an awesome experience in downtown Indianapolis is happening this weekend.

Jennifer Cvar, founder and executive director of IU Health Momentum Indy, and Rahsaan Bahati, a pro cyclist coming to Indy to participate in the two crit races in IU Health Momentum Indy, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what people can expect at this weekend’s event.

IU Health Momentum Indy is one of the nation’s biggest cycling events for racers, spectators and casual riders.

There’s high-level racing, community fun rides and activities for kids and their families. The events kick off Friday night with a panel discussion featuring professional cyclists, including Bahati.

IU Health Momentum Indy is a two-day outdoor festival celebrating healthy lifestyles through cycling events, family fun and fitness activities.

It offers attendees both an evening street-party vibe and community-festival feel, with plenty of opportunities to watch cycling events, join organized rides or participate in health-focused activities for all ages.

A nonprofit founded in 2010, the IU Health Momentum Indy has contributed more than $180,000 in event proceeds to local nonprofits supporting youth development, workforce development, and health and wellness.

The centerpieces of the weekend are two nationally respected criterium races – better known as “crits” – held on Saturday and Sunday. Racers from around the U.S. will be on hand for the Mass Ave Crit presented by First Internet Bank and the Indy Crit, events that are like a Formula One race on two wheels, because fans get the thrill of watching racers take tight corners and speed by so fast they can feel the breeze.

The two crits offer decidedly different vibes: Saturday’s Mass Ave Crit is a twilight race with a party feel, and the Indy Crit features a family-friendly atmosphere all day on Sunday, with a kids race, bike obstacle course, BMX stunt show and lots more healthy activities.

Bahati is a 10-time U.S. champion who rides for his own team, Bahati Cycling, and operates the Bahati Foundation, which works to strengthen inner-city youth on and off the bike An L.A. native, Bahati is an Indiana University grad who rode in the Little 500 there.

