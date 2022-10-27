Life.Style.Live!

One True Journey owner creates Hallelujah Night baskets as kids’ Halloween alternative

Many families may not celebrate Halloween with their kids due to religious reasons, and that’s where Hallelujah Night comes in!

These events are often held at churches or family homes to make sure children of certain religions aren’t left out of the fun.

Lakesha Holston, owner Of OneTrueJourney #GodIsKing LLC., joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase the gift baskets she creates for kids who don’t celebrate the spooky holiday to still receive candy, toys and treats.

OneTrueJourney #GodIsKing LLC. is a family business all about self-care, self-love and kindness.

Holston says she’s working towards opening a community center in Indianapolis, and to make it happen, she’s selling handmade candles, hair and body butters, accessories, gift baskets, candy jars and more, as well as fundraising on GoFundMe.

Here’s her story in her own words

My goal for my online store, OneTrueJourney #GodIsKing LLC., is to eventually open a storefront and use the money from the store to open my own Community Youth Family Center. I truly believe that our young people have lost their way, and the most-high “King Jesus” has put it upon my heart to help spiritually and naturally.

believe that reminding everyone that God is the truth, the way, and the light and by teaching/showing love, structure, and Godly guidance could help set them on the right track. I also have a passion for food and cooking.

Overall, it’s going to be a place where everyone will be welcome to feel safe, loved, appreciated and able to learn from one another.

In 2021, I Graduated with Honors Summa Cum Laude, and just recently received my Business Ownership Initiative (BOI) REDi Certificate from the Indy Chamber & Business Ownership Initiative.

All my achievements could not have been possible without the grace of God. The question was once asked of me, “If not you then who? If not now, then when?” I know who I am as a God-fearing woman, and what I want out of life while I’m still here to live it. It’s me, and my time is now.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: business_minded_2

YouTube Channel: OneTrueJourney

LinkedIn: Lakesha Holston