One World cultural event celebrates Venezuelan culture this weekend, Music Ed Fest showcases Dominican culture

This weekend’s One World event at the Indianapolis Arts Center will celebrate Venezuela.

Then, at the Music Ed Fest fundraising event this summer you can experience the culture of the Dominican Republic, music by Pavel & Direct Contact, heavy Dominican hors d’oeuvre, Mama Juana drinks, dancing, dancing lessons a photo booth and more.

Dr. Bill Sando and Pavel Polanco-Safadit, founders of the Music Ed Fest., joined us Wednesday to give a preview of the performances you can expect at their upcoming events.

ONE WORLD

Saturday, April 16 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Come on out for some amazing live music, great eats, Sun King Beer, and RNDC wine!

One World: Celebrating Venezuela, a country on the move. This free public event will celebrate the culture, traditions, and beauty of Venezuela – the near-perfect weather, beautiful beaches, mountains, plains, Angel Falls, and most importantly, its people.

During this special cultural event, the Indianapolis Arts Center will host a conversation with Venezuelan leaders here in Indianapolis to share with the entire community the wonder and beauty of the country and the people of Venezuela through their music, art, food, and storytelling.

Music Ed Fest

The Music Ed Fest is happening on Sunday, July 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jazz Kitchen.

Description:

Music Ed Fest provides mentorship and intercultural exchange to connect students to pathways and resources of higher education and careers, which may have seemed unattainable to them. In our shrinking world Music Ed Fest enriches lives by introducing Dominican youth to mentors and life-changing opportunities. Music Ed Fest provides hope and opens doors to a brighter future. If it were not for the missionary who taught Pavel music, discipline, direction, focus and mentorship he would not have found or followed his dreams. This is why the Dominican Republic Music Ed Fest’s program is so important to him. We all have dreams, but we need someone to show us the way. Your contribution will have a huge impact in the students’ lives we serve.

For more information, visit:

indyartcenter.org/oneworld

TheJazzKitchen.com