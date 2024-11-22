Vigilance and security best practices for a safe holiday shopping experience

As the holiday shopping season ramps up, consumers face heightened risks of fraud and online scams. James Mirfin, senior vice president and global head of Risk and Identity Solutions at Visa, shares insights and practical tips to stay safe while shopping both online and in stores.

Mirfin emphasizes the importance of vigilance, particularly when shopping online. “Stick to trusted retailers you know,” he advises. “If you’re exploring a new website, type the address directly into your browser rather than clicking on links. Look for ‘https’ in the web address to ensure it’s secure.”

Social media links and email offers are common phishing tactics, Mirfin warns. “Scammers often create deals that look too good to be true. Clicking on these links can expose your personal and payment information. Always verify the legitimacy of an offer before proceeding.”

To monitor potential fraud, Mirfin recommends setting up real-time purchase alerts for credit and debit cards. “These notifications help you stay on top of your spending and quickly identify suspicious transactions,” he says. If fraud is suspected, consumers should immediately contact their bank or credit card issuer for assistance.

When making payments, Mirfin advises using debit or credit cards. “They come with purchase protection and offer a secure way to pay,” he notes. For in-store shopping, contactless or tap-to-pay options add an extra layer of security.

Strong online security practices are also crucial. Mirfin recommends creating complex passwords, using different passwords for each account, and enabling multi-factor authentication whenever possible. “Check your browser’s privacy settings and avoid reusing passwords,” he adds.

For more detailed guidance, Mirfin encourages consumers to visit Visa’s website, where the company has published a holiday threats report with additional tips and insights. “The report outlines common scams and provides practical steps to protect yourself while shopping this season,” he says.

By following these tips, shoppers can enjoy the holiday season with greater peace of mind.

For more information, visit Visa.com.

SPONSORED BY VISA