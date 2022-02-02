Life.Style.Live!

Open Kitchen chef prepares Devour Indy Winterfest dishes: ‘Demi Glacé Tomato Compote Pasta,’ ‘White Chocolate Bread Pudding’

The owners of the Open Kitchen Restaurant have a couple of special dishes they can’t wait for you to try during Devour Indy Winterfest.

The Devour Indy Winterfest is giving people in Indy the chance to dine well at a discount until Feb. 6.

Toni Smith, owner and head of operations at Open Kitchen Restaurant, and Dexter Smith, owner and head Chef of Open Kitchen Restaurant, joined us today to share more about their establishment and to let us try their delicious Demi Glacé Tomato Compote Pasta and White Chocolate Bread Pudding.





Open Kitchen is brought to you by a young and ambitious hard working couple named Dexter and Toni Smith who had the same vision back in 2012. That vision was to provide people with both extraordinary food and exceptional service.

More than 100 restaurants will be giving special deals on some fan favorites during Devour Indy Winterfest.

One special thing about this campaign is that it supports the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund.

That fund is dedicated to helping restaurants and employees that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information visit, opennkitchen.org and devourindy.com.