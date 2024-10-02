Opera Cabaret promises an unforgettable night of entertainment

The Indianapolis Opera will be hosting its annual Opera Cabaret event on Wednesday, October 9, at 6 p.m. at Union 50. The cabaret offers a unique blend of opera, musical theater, and jazz, performed by artists such as Pavel Polanco-Safadit and Leah Crane. “It’s a great entry point for all music lovers, food lovers,” said Soprano Rachel Purvis. The evening will feature a three-course meal paired with live performances, making it a fully immersive cultural experience.

The Indianapolis Opera has been a part of the city’s arts community for 50 years, and its goal is to make opera accessible to everyone. “We try to engage with communities all around the city,” Tenor Gavin Hughes explained, adding that the opera company performs in various venues, including the Carmel Palladium, the Toby at Newfields, and even the Indianapolis Zoo. This year, the cabaret will feature a mix of musical styles, including Latin jazz, to appeal to a broader audience. “We try to make sure that we’re catering to everybody in our audience,” Hughes said.

The Opera Cabaret is priced at $170, which includes dinner and the performance. “We’re excited about this show,” Purvis said, noting that the event allows attendees to experience a variety of musical styles in one evening. The cabaret format, which includes different genres, provides a more casual and interactive setting than a traditional opera show, making it an ideal introduction to opera for new audiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit IndyOpera.org.