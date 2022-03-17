Life.Style.Live!

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant prepares St. Patrick’s Day food

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is a family-friendly eatery that opened its doors in the historic Century Building in downtown Indianapolis during the fall of 2006.

Drake DelosSantos, O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant’s public relations director, Dean Sample, O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant’s head of culinary, joined us today with a few signature Irish dishes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

They brought in Guinness Beef Stew, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Fish & Chips.

Their restaurant is located directly across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 36 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.









Since its opening, hundreds of thousands have experienced the Irishness of central Indiana, including professional athletes, global visitors and most importantly, local Circle City residents.

They have also expanded operations to Speedway and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Their team says one thing that hasn’t changed over the years is, a friendly associate serving a pint of Guinness beer directly to your table.

For more information, visit oreillysirishbar.com.