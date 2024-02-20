Original music by Stu Shaver

Stu Shaver, a singer-songwriter, recounted how approximately a decade ago, while lodged in a motel in New Mexico, the inspiration struck him.

Having spent nearly ten days away from home, with another two days of driving ahead, a wave of homesickness enveloped him, yearning for the comfort of his dwelling, his wife, and their cherished pets.

Shaver’s creativity flourished. Within a mere fifteen minutes, he penned the lyrics that would become one of his most cherished compositions.

Remarkably, it wasn’t the only gem to emerge from that solitary night; another song also took form, both earning special places in Shaver’s heart.

He fondly noted that his wife shared his affection for the song, considering it her favorite non-Foo Fighters tune.