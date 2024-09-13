Orlando named top Halloween vacation destination with 90 days of events

Orlando is positioning itself as a top destination for Halloween-themed vacations, according to lifestyle expert and influencer Cathy Bucio, who has partnered with Visit Orlando. Bucio highlighted the city’s expansive Halloween offerings, which extend beyond a single day of celebrations.

“Why just one day of Halloween when you can have 90 days of Halloween?” Bucio said, explaining that Orlando’s attractions range from theme parks to unique experiences like haunted events and seasonal dining.

At Leu Gardens, families can enjoy “Happy Frights” for younger children, featuring trick-or-treat routes and themed attractions. For those seeking a scarier experience, “Haunting Nights” runs from September 27 to October 31 and includes immersive environments with jump scares.

Orlando’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World’s “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party,” Universal Orlando’s “Halloween Horror Nights,” SeaWorld, and Legoland, all offer unique Halloween events. Bucio also noted Orlando’s food scene, which features Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program. “Orlando is a foodie capital,” Bucio said, highlighting Michelin-recognized restaurants and the year-round Halloween cocktail bar, Cocktails and Screams.

With numerous airlines offering flights to Orlando, Bucio encouraged travelers to start planning their Halloween vacations early. “Let’s make some Halloween memories,” she said.

For more information, visit VisitOrlando.com.