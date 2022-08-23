Life.Style.Live!

Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service

After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened.

Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.

The Osteria by Fabio Viviani restaurant is located inside the Carmel Market District (11505 N Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032).

Hours of Operation

Lunch / Carry Out / Delivery
Tuesday-Saturday 11am-2pm

Cocktails (No food service)
Tuesday-Saturday 2pm-5pm

Dinner
Tuesday-Saturday 5pm-8:30pm

For more information, click here and visit: fabioviviani.com.

