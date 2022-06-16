Life.Style.Live!

Our Table American Bistro prepares ‘Lamb Tzatziki,’ showcases assortment of baked goods

It was a lifelong dream of Chef Joe Miller to open a restaurant, serving his loved ones and community, and now his dreams are coming true after opening Our Table Bistro 7 months ago in Bargersville, IN.

Miller is the owner of Our Table Bistro, and he joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Tanya Smith pastry chef and baker at Our Table Bistro to showcase their delicious baked goods, mimosas and one of their dinner dishes, Lamb Tzatziki.

Miller says the community has been extremely supportive of their independent restaurant, and they event sold out at the their first To-Go Fresh Market last Saturday.

It featured Chef Tanya’s baked goods including cinnamon rolls, salted chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, macarons and a variety of fresh breads, along with mimosas.

Our Table Restaurant is open at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Outdoor seating and bar seating is first come, first serve.

The To-Go Fresh Market is open on most Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.