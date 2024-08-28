Search
Out & About with Barney: Carpenter Nature Preserve

by: Divine Triplett
Nancy and Jim Carpenter from Wild Birds Unlimited, along with Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney,” joined us to discuss the exciting plans for the Carpenter Nature Preserve.

This 215-acre area, previously the Wolf Run Golf Course, is being turned into a beautiful nature preserve by the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Department.

It will feature a new nature center, walking trails, boardwalks, a nature-inspired playground, and more.

The first phase is set to open in late 2025 or early 2026, creating a sanctuary for both people and wildlife.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information, and stay tuned for more times to be “Out and About with Barney” in the future!

