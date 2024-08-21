Out & About with Barney: Exploring creativity with Expo Arts

We had an interesting chat with Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney,” along with Lola Hamilton and Matt LaFay, the co-owners of Expo Arts.

Expo Arts is a design company based right here in Indianapolis, and they’re doing some amazing work!

Lola and Matt shared how their company specializes in creating custom props, event decor, metalworking, woodworking, and even custom textile design.

Whether it’s building unique pieces for events or crafting detailed props, Expo Arts puts creativity and craftsmanship at the forefront of everything they do.

It was fascinating to hear how they bring ideas to life and make each project special.

If you’re interested in design or just love seeing creative work in action, be sure to check out what Expo Arts is up to—you won’t be disappointed!

For more updates and to see some of their projects, you can visit their Facebook page [here](https://www.facebook.com/ExpoArtsllc/).