Out & About with Barney: Exploring Kokomo Opalescent Glass

Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney” recently visited Kokomo Opalescent Glass, a fascinating place known for its beautiful glass creations.

Here’s what he found out. Kokomo Opalescent Glass is a company that makes stunning opalescent glass. This type of glass has a unique, shimmering look, and is used in many decorative items like stained glass windows and art pieces.

The company has been around for a long time and is famous for its high-quality products.

During his visit, Barney got to see how the glass is made. He watched as skilled workers melted and shaped the glass into amazing designs.

Barney also learned about the history of the company and how they have kept their traditional methods alive while also using some modern techniques.

For those interested in learning more about Kokomo Opalescent Glass, you can visit their website at kog.com.

The website provides more details about their products, history, and how to visit their studio.

Barney Wood’s visit to Kokomo Opalescent Glass showed just how special and intricate glassmaking can be.

It’s a place where tradition meets artistry, creating beautiful pieces that are admired by many.

To follow more of Barney’s adventures, keep an eye out for “Out & About with Barney.”