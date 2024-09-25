Out & About with Barney: Timber rattlesnake adventure

Barney Wood, host of Out & About with Barney, joined us to share his latest adventure, exploring the world of timber rattlesnakes. He teamed up with Eli Major, an interpretive naturalist, to learn more about these fascinating creatures.

Barney and Eli talked about the importance of timber rattlesnakes in the ecosystem and how to stay safe if you encounter one in the wild.

They shared facts about the snake’s behavior and its role in controlling the rodent population.

For anyone interested in learning more, Barney and Eli recommended visiting the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website at in.gov/dnr.

Stay tuned for more outdoor adventures with Barney as he continues to explore Indiana’s natural wonders!