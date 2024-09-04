Out & About with Barney: Turning a school into a house

Barney Wood sat down with Stacie Grissom, the owner of Schoolhouse Homestead, on today’s episode of Out & About with Barney.

Stacie shared her journey with her husband Sean as they moved back to their hometown of Franklin, Indiana, after living in New York City for a decade.

Stacie and Sean always planned to return to the Midwest, but the arrival of their son, Arlo, in 2021, made them decide to make the move sooner.

They were excited to find that Franklin, the town they grew up in, had thrived during their time away.

In the summer of 2021, they purchased an old schoolhouse and began the process of turning it into their dream home.

Stacie mentioned how lucky they feel to have their parents nearby, who have been helping them with renovations.

Their parents have provided both advice and connections to trusted local workers, making the renovation process smoother.

Through the interview, Stacie expressed how happy they are to be back in Indiana, building a new life in the place they’ve always called home.