Out and about with Barney: Ozark Fisheries in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, IN (WISH)- We’re starting a new segment on Life.Style.Live! featuring broadcast veteran Barney Wood.

Each week Barney will travel to spots all over that you’ve never heard of. There is no place off-limits for Barney to visit.

This week in “Out and About With Barney”, Barney travels to Martinsville, Indiana.

Ozark Fisheries breeds goldfish and koi fish.

Ozark Fisheries has operated in Martinsville since the 70’s.

You can actually visit the fishery to get a tour and see what they do.

Ozark Fisheries began as a trout hatchery in April 1926 by two men, F. Lawrence Bailliere and Dr. Charles A. Furrow.

In the early 1920’s, the big boom in goldfish popularity started with the establishment of pet departments in the chain stores such as S.S. Kresge, Woolworth, Grant, McLellan’s, and other major chains. There were over 60 goldfish producers in the U.S. in the early 1920’s, located mostly in Frederick County, Maryland, around Cincinnati, in Morgan County Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

In the 1970’s Ozark Fisheries acquired Grassyfork Fisheries in Martinsville, Indiana.

Grassyfork Fisheries was started in 1899 and is one of the oldest continuously operated fish farms in the United States. The Martinsville area has a rich history with fish farming.

Both locations produce goldfish and koi which are shipped to our customers throughout North America.